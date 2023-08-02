  • Home
  • 2023 August 2 10:15

    Deltamarin signs multiple design contracts for PCTCs

    Deltamarin has been selected to undertake multiple Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTCs) ship design contracts during the last couple of months, according to the company's release.

    Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) play a critical role in the transportation of vehicles across the world’s oceans. These specialized vessels are designed to optimize the transportation of automobiles, trucks, and other rolling cargo. Deltamarin has worked closely with shipping companies to develop state-of-the-art PCTC vessels that are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the different owners.

    China’s largest electric car manufacturer BYD Auto has ordered 4 x 9200 CEU PCTCs from China Merchants Industry based on concept design developed by Deltamarin. Deltamarin’s further design scope for the shipyard includes full basic and detail design of the vessels. 

    The vessels will be powered by LNG and is designed specifically for BYD’s trade. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for 2025.

    Swiss-based Sallaum Lines, an international ocean transportation company specialized in global RoRo cargo shipping has ordered 4+2 x 7400 CEU vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing). Concept design for these LNG powered vessels was carried out by Deltamarin earlier in the spring of 2023. Deltamarin will continue to work with basic and detail design of the vessels which are scheduled for delivery from 2026.

    China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has ordered 2+4 x 9300 CEU methanol fuelled from China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu). Also, in this case the concept was developed for the owner by Deltamarin and further engineering work for the shipyard includes full basic and detail design of the vessels. First vessel for CMES will be delivered in 2026 from the shipyard.

    Basic design for all the mentioned projects has been already ongoing full speed ahead at Deltamarin’s offices in China, Finland, and Poland. Most of the design work will be carried in 2023 and 2024.

    Deltamarin Group provides ship design, offshore engineering, and construction support for the marine and offshore industries worldwide. The services include the full range of consulting, design and engineering as well as procurement, support for construction and installation. The Group employs around 400 experts in its own and associated companies located in Europe and Asia. Deltamarin is part of China Merchants Group.

    BYD is a high-tech company devoted to technological innovations for a better life. BYD was founded in February 1995, and after more than 20 years of fast growth, the company has established over 30 industrial parks worldwide and has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, with revenue and market capitalization each exceeding RMB 100 billion.

    China Merchants Energy Shipping is an enterprise specializing in ocean shipping under China Merchants Group. Its main business covers oil shipping, dry bulk shipping, gas shipping, Ro-Ro shipping, and container shipping. As of the end of 2022, the company operated and managed 301 ships (including ordered ones) with a total DWT of 43,360,000, ranked second among non-financial shipowners worldwide.

