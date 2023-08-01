  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways' network loading in 7M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 722,2 million tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 1 12:04

    Russian Railways' network loading in 7M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 722,2 million tonnes

    Image source: Russian Railways
    In July, loading rose by 1.1%

    In January-July 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 722.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    Over the reported period, the company loaded 207.5 million tonnes of coal (+1.8%, year-on-year); 6.6 million tonnes of coke (+9.5%); 122.6 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products (-2%); 66.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.4%); 39.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-1.4%); 7.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+2.4%); 36.4 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+2.1%); 14.5 million tonnes of cement (-0.7%); 16.1 million tonnes of timber (-20.8%); 17.4 million tonnes of grain (+45.4%); 78.4 million tonnes of construction cargo (+3.6%); 10.5 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-2.5%); 12.6 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-7.7%); 17.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-8.1 %); 68.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+4.6%).

    In January-July 2023, freight turnover rose by 1.6% to 1,557.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.7% to 1935 billion ton-km.

    In July 2023, loading totaled 103.1 million tonnes, up 1.1%, year-on-year. Freight turnover in July rose by 2.7%, year-on-year — to 219.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.4% to 271.8 billion ton-km.

    Read about:

    Six-month freight volume loaded across RZD network edges up 0.7% to reach 619.1 million tonnes

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 1

18:05 South Korea's exports down for 10th month in July
17:58 Rosmorport’s sailboat Mir took part in the Main Naval Parade in Russia
17:40 Jeddah Islamic Port hosts world’s largest container vessel
17:36 CMA CGM to enhance FAL 1 service with a direct call to Gdansk - Poland
17:17 Port of Port Hedland handled 279.6 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’23, down 0.6% YoY
16:25 Oil spill from ship refuelling in Gibraltar forces suspension of port operations
16:00 Total volume of Kazakh oil transportation by sea increased by 12.0% to 5.235 million tonnes in HI’23
15:46 Damen Shipyards and Feyz Group sign contract for three new Damen Combi Freighters 3850
15:36 Ice-class ship for transportation of large objects along NSR to be built by 2027
15:13 Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints - Reuters
14:43 Spanish Government grants APM Terminals Barcelona 3.9 million euros for Straddle Carrier electrification pilot project
14:27 Exports of loaded containers continue falling down in the port of Novorossiysk
14:12 Metrans launches new regular common train service in Rijeka
13:42 MOL, KDDI launch Starlink utilization trials on cruise ship, ferries, coastal RORO vessel
13:22 Vargronn in partnership with Energia Group for developing offshore wind projects in Ireland, targeting up to 1.8 GW
13:08 FESCO and RZD to increase container train handling capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 40%
12:40 Cosco Shipping Development launches 700TEU electric container ship
12:11 China Classification Society сompletes the first AIP of methanol bunkering ships in China
12:04 Russian Railways' network loading in 7M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 722,2 million tonnes
11:40 Federal budget allocations for reconstruction of Korsakov seaport to total RUB 32.6 billion by 2027
11:39 Wartsila to supply methanol-fuelled auxiliary engines for six CMA CGM newbuild container vessels
11:09 Tata Steel becomes the first company in India to use LNG powered Capesize bulk carrier for its raw material movement from Australia to India
10:48 Onezhsky Shipyard to complete the construction of a digital shipyard in 2024
10:35 CMA CGM increases FAK rates on its services from Asia to North Europe
10:13 Crowley charters Tier IV tug to serve Los Angeles, Long Beach
09:19 The port of Novorossiysk saw an active growth of the reefer container market in HI’23

2023 July 31

18:07 Valaris announces drillship contract award
17:46 NJEDA Board approves Orsted sublease at New Jersey Wind Port
17:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to put its new 63-tonne crane into operation by the end of the year
17:26 Hanwha Ocean wins 332.2 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
17:06 Korea's HD KSOE to buy 35% stake in marine engine maker STX
16:42 Global schedule reliability upward trend discontinues
16:32 Construction of grain terminal in Vysotsk to be completed in Q4’ 2024
16:11 Siglar Carbon partners with LSEG to cut significant shipping emissions from trading desks
16:00 PhosAgro intends to double mineral mertilizer exports to Africa in three years
15:46 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend cooperation to attract Chinese automotive companies
14:53 MSC takes delivery of 24K TEU containership MSC Mette
14:13 Several new tankers will have ammonia on the cargo list
13:48 The European Commission adopts the 11th edition of the European List of ship recycling facilities
13:24 AD Ports Group and Saab UAE sign MoU
12:53 Long-term ocean freight rates hit two-year low
12:32 European Commission approves €246 million Dutch scheme to support renewable hydrogen production
12:02 NYK and AIS сollaborate to systematize tugboat attendance management
11:29 New tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike
10:58 Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes
10:17 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for Murmansk
10:13 Pasha Hawaii's newest green vessel visits Long Beach
09:41 Port Authority of Singapore hosts the 14th Co-operation Forum from 31 July to 1 August 2023
09:21 Nordic Engineering supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference as its General Partner

2023 July 30

16:53 Siem Offshore secures medium-term contract for its AHTS operations in Australia
16:09 MTM adds fourth LNG dual-fuel VLCC to its fleet
14:17 China's weekly export container shipping index down - Xinhua
13:26 S. Korea's seaport cargo down 1.6 pct in Q2 amid global economic slowdown
11:13 Korean shipbuilders facing rise of Chinese shipbuilders winning large containership orders
09:56 Water levels at the chokepoint of Kaub rises sharply after rain

2023 July 29

15:17 Fremantle Highway has been burning in the North Sea for over 2 days
13:53 CMA CGM posts $12.3bn revenue for Q2, 2023
12:06 China launches first 700-teu electric-powered containership for Yangtze Service
10:43 UK P&I: Safety precautions for foreign ships navigating within Yangshan VTS area

2023 July 28

18:02 Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip First put into service a shore-based power for container ship at RST