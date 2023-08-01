2023 August 1 12:04

Russian Railways' network loading in 7M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 722,2 million tonnes

Image source: Russian Railways

In January-July 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 722.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

Over the reported period, the company loaded 207.5 million tonnes of coal (+1.8%, year-on-year); 6.6 million tonnes of coke (+9.5%); 122.6 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products (-2%); 66.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.4%); 39.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-1.4%); 7.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+2.4%); 36.4 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+2.1%); 14.5 million tonnes of cement (-0.7%); 16.1 million tonnes of timber (-20.8%); 17.4 million tonnes of grain (+45.4%); 78.4 million tonnes of construction cargo (+3.6%); 10.5 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-2.5%); 12.6 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-7.7%); 17.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-8.1 %); 68.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+4.6%).

In January-July 2023, freight turnover rose by 1.6% to 1,557.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.7% to 1935 billion ton-km.

In July 2023, loading totaled 103.1 million tonnes, up 1.1%, year-on-year. Freight turnover in July rose by 2.7%, year-on-year — to 219.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.4% to 271.8 billion ton-km.