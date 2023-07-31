2023 July 31 15:46

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend cooperation to attract Chinese automotive companies

AD Ports Group has signed multiple collaboration agreements with Shandong Port Group (SPG), a conglomerate based in Shandong Province, China, which provides port operations, port infrastructure construction, cargo transportation, warehousing, and other services, and operates investment businesses, according to the company's release.

The deal leverages the ‘Sister Ports’ agreement between Shandong Port and Khalifa Port to forge a partnership and strengthen cooperation between the two, announced in December 2021.

Under the agreement, SPG will transport passenger vehicles from its ports in China to Autoterminal Khalifa Port, to be stored and displayed within facilities in KEZAD.

The agreements covering all aspects of the operations, display and services, were signed at an event at Autoterminal Khalifa Port, which has already received the first batch of vehicles.

The new cooperation is established to strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for Chinese Automotive Industry.