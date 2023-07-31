2023 July 31 10:13

Pasha Hawaii's newest green vessel visits Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach welcomed the latest green container vessel to Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, the MV Janet Marie, according to the company's release.

The Janet Marie, the company’s second of two “Ohana Class” container ships powered by liquefied natural gas, made its maiden voyage early Saturday from Long Beach to its home port in Honolulu. Its companion, Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III, was the first LNG container ship to refuel on the West Coast during its initial call to the Port of Long Beach in August 2022.

By fully operating on natural gas, the Janet Marie surpasses the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly class of vessel to serve Hawaii and one of several that serve Long Beach. The vessel also achieves energy efficiencies with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.