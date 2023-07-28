2023 July 28 15:42

ONE unveils reefer service connecting the West Coast of South America to the East Coast of North America

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) has announced FLX, a new service connecting the West Coast of South America to the East Coast of North America (Florida). The service is set to launch in September 2023.



FLX provides exclusive service, connecting the South America West Coast to the North America East Coast (Florida) with own dedicated fleet of vessels. FLX will launch in September 2023 in preparation for the harvest and shipping season.



The FLX service will deploy four vessels in order to ensure schedule stability. This service will connect Callao and Paita (Peru), and Guayaquil (Ecuador) to South Florida with one of the fastest transit times on the market. With excellent options for the transportation of refrigerated cargo, the direct routes include Callao-South Florida in 11 days, Paita-South Florida in 9 days, and Guayaquil-South Florida in 8 days.

Furthermore, FLX provides a direct connection from South Florida to Honduras, in addition to destinations in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. With hub ports like Cartagena (Colombia) and Callao (Peru), ONE services can be seamlessly connected with other services to/from the United States, East Coast South America, Europe, Caribbean and Asia.

Chilean exporters can also conveniently connect their cargoes via Callao, adding to the route’s accessibility. In summary, the FLX route offers multiple connection options:

Callao - Paita - Guayaquil - Cartagena – South Florida - Puerto Cortés - Cartagena – Callao.



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 200 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.