  Subsidies to cover up to 80% of timber industry exporters' expenses for transportation of products via North-West seaports
  • 2023 July 28 12:48

    Subsidies to cover up to 80% of timber industry exporters’ expenses for transportation of products via North-West seaports

    In 2023-2024, the timber industry exporters will be able to have up to 80% of the costs for the transportation of their products (makes up to 50% of the supply) compensated if the products are transported via the seaports of the North-Western Federal District. The corresponding decree of RF Government on the provision of state support (dated 26 July 2023, No. 1215) is published on the official portal of legal acts.

    As the Russian Export Center explains, the state support in 2023-2024 will be based on the results of a competition held this year. The Decree sets the following delivery periods for the provision of state support: in 2023 - for deliveries made from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023; in 2024 - for deliveries made in the period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

    “Last year, the most demanded support measure for the exporters was the compensation of transportation costs. The new support measure will expand opportunities for exporters of timber products and create conditions for the redistribution of flows of exported timber products from the ports of the Far Eastern Federal District to the ports of the North-West Federal District. The Decree provides for the absence of a maximum amount of support funds per organization, and the corresponding amounts of support will be “reserved” against the company’s fixed obligations in terms of deliveries through the ports of the North-West Federal District,” said Alexey Solodov, Vice President of the Russian Export Center.

    According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, in January 2023, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Viktoria Abramchenko gave instructions to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and with the Ministry of Transport to develop a new type of state support that would reduce costs on transporting timber industry products by sea and transshipment of such products in the ports of St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions.

    To cover part of the costs for transportation of export products, RUB 7.9 billion were paid to timber enterprises in 2022 as subsidies.

