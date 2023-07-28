2023 July 28 12:31

European Commission approves state aid for Brunsbüttel LNG terminal

The European Commission approved Thursday, July 27 - under EU state aid rules - a €40 million German state aid measure for the construction and operation of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) land terminal in Brunsbüttel (Germany). The measure will contribute to the security and diversification of Germany's energy supply and help end dependence on Russian fossil fuels in line with the REPowerEU plan. That’s why his terminal will make a significant contribution to German and European natural gas supplies in the coming years.

German LNG Terminal (GLNG) is expected to regasify and feed some 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the German grid annually from the end of 2026. The total investment volume of the project is approximately €1.3 billion and will consist of three shareholders: the German government through the investment and development bank KfW with a 50% share; Gasunie with a 40% share; and RWE with a 10% share. Gasunie will remain 100% operator of the project and future terminal.

German LNG currently consist of a team of 25 to 30 specialists. They are carefully planning and building a terminal for the forward-looking import of energy from conventional liquefied natural gas (LNG) at first but ready to import climate-neutral hydrogen as soon as it is put into operation. The new land terminal - once in operation - will replace the current FRSU that RWE currently operates.