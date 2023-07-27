2023 July 27 17:10

Programme drafted for 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The Conference will be held on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo

PortNews Media Group has drafted the programme of the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

Real measures for the preservation and development of the ship repair business in Russia will be launched as early as in 2023. Amendments to the Tax Code of the Russian Federation on setting zero VAT for ship repair enterprises concluding investment agreements on production modernization are expected in the second half of the year. Thus, the Government ensures clear rules of the game, specifically for the ship repair segment of the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The demand for ship repair and modernization of the fleet is high. Therefore, this business profitability will increase if the systemic issues, such as modernization of enterprises and uninterrupted supply of ship components, are solved.

Meanwhile, the construction of floating docks has intensified in Russia, the problem of import substitution in the segment of components is being actively solved, services for its commissioning and software support are being set up. The demand of the shipbuilding have stirred the Russian industry: a new sales market is being created to meet the demand of the Russian fleet. Previously, it was occupied by foreign manufacturers. Russian enterprises have already begun to produce a new range of components, and the share of domestic producers is growing steadily.

However, the cost and time of ship repair contracts are still among the challenging issues. There are still problems of unbalanced loading of industry focused facilities and the interaction between large customers or state ones and small shipyards.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,000 participants including PortNews TV audience.