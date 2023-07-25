2023 July 25 17:16

HMM reports 99% of its owned ships allowed to sail under CII rules

HMM announced that 99% of its owned vessels are well-placed to keep their voyage under the CII(Carbon Intensity Indicator) regulation.

This outcome resulted from the verification of ‘KR GEARs’, a Greenhouse Gas(GHG) Emission Authentic Reporting system launched by the Korean Register(KR).



The CII is a measure for a ship’s energy efficiency implemented by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), targeting vessels above 5,000 gross tonnage. It is calculated as CO2 emitted per unit cargo volume(1ton) and nautical mile based on transportation records over the previous year and fuel consumption.



CII is rated A, B, C, D, or E (where A is the best). The rating indicates a major superior, minor superior, moderate, minor inferior, or inferior performance level. A ship rated D for three consecutive years, or E, is required to submit a corrective action plan to show how the required index (C or above) would be achieved.



The IMO plans to apply a CII rating from 2024 based on the performance of vessel operation in 2023.



KR GEARs features greenhouse gas online data management, including a real-time CII monitor, CII simulator, and ETS calculator. This platform enables the CII rating to be derived and managed in real time. Users also can automatically create their EU MRV Emission Report and IMO DCS Fuel Consumption Report.



The results showed that 99% of HMM’s 67 owned vessels, except for one bulk ship, received a rating from A to D, which is currently allowed for vessel operation. The one bulk ship under the E rating is expected to improve its CII rating by adjusting ship speed and using low-carbon biofuel.



HMM’s CII rating has been primarily led by an 11.1% reduction in port dwell time for its containerships. The efforts on slow-steaming and installing more efficient propellers have also contributed to enhancing energy efficiency.



In addition, HMM will expand the use of premium anti-fouling paints to decrease ship resistance and will continue to promote alternative clean fuels.





