2023 July 25 15:59

Rosmorport pilots staged a floating gas storage facility in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay

Image source: Rosmorport

On July 20, pilots of FSUE “Rosmorport” carried out pilotage and installation of a floating gas storage facility Koryak FSU in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay, according to Rosmorport.

The floating storage facility intended for the creation of a marine LNG transshipment complex arrived in the waters of the Bechevinskaya Bay on the night of July 13 to 14. It is a berth-connected vessel with a length of 400 m, a width of 60 m and a loaded draft of 12.2 m. The capacity of the LNG storage is 360 thousand cubic meters.

In order to ensure its safe installation and release, preparatory work was carried out in the period from July 14 to July 19.

The pilotage and installation of the floating gas storage was provided by two pilots of the Petropavlovsk Branch, as well as two specially engaged pilots of the Murmansk and Arkhangelsk branches of FSUE “Rosmorport” for the organization and control of operations performed for the safe establishment of 32 anchor mooring ties, each of which consists of a 200-ton prismatic end anchor, a 40-ton suspension array and an anchor chain.

In the future, after the commissioning of the facility, the Petropavlovsk Branch plans to carry out pilotage of vessels following for loading and unloading to this marine transshipment complex.