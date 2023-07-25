2023 July 25 14:27

RS takes part in the 80th session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it took part in the 80th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) as a part of the delegation of the Russian Federation.

The meeting was held on July 3-7, 2023 at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London.

The outcome of intensive discussions and negotiations that took place during this meeting was the adoption of the revised 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG emissions from Ships (Resolution MEPC.377(80)).

In comparison with the Initial 2018 Strategy (MEPC.304(72)), aimed at phasing out greenhouse gas emissions from ships by the end of the century, the revised Strategy provides for phasing out GHG emissions by approximately 2050.

IMO member States have reached a compromise with regard to the exclusion of a strict deadline from the text of the document and set a goal "to reach net-zero GHG emissions by or around, i.e. close to, 2050, taking into account different national circumstances”.

The term "net zero GHG emissions" contributes to the introduction and wider application of onboard CO 2 capture and storage systems on ships, as well as other similar means.



The revised Strategy includes the uptake level of zero or near zero GHG emissions fuels/technologies expected by 2030 (at least 5%, striving for 10%, of the total volume of fuels/technologies used by international shipping) and the following intermediate indicative checkpoints for reducing emissions as compared to 2008: by 2030 – by at least 20%, striving for 30%; by 2040 – by at least 70%, striving for 80%.

In order to achieve the objectives of the Strategy in a timely manner, IMO is developing a number of measures designed to encourage an early transition to alternative fuels.

In 2021, the Committee adopted amendments to Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention (MEPC.328(76)) regarding short-term measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (EEXI requirements, CII rating system, enhanced SEEMP), which should be revised by 2026.

Mid-term measures (a combination of technical and economic elements) are planned to enter into force in 2027.

In the context of mid-term measures, the Guidelines on lifecycle GHG Intensity of Marine Fuels (LCA Guidelines) adopted by MEPC 80 (resolution MEPC.377(80)) will likewise be applied.

MEPC 80 also adopted amendments to Appendix II of the International Convention on the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments of 2004. The amendments are aimed at reducing the administrative burden of filling out the Ballast Water Record Book forms.

The MEPC plans to revise this Convention no later than 2026 taking into account the experience with its application over a five-year period from the date of entry into force.

In addition, MEPC 80 has prepared draft amendments to Annex VI to the MARPOL Convention clarifying the requirements for the use of low flash point fuels and the submission of information to the IMO database on fuel oil consumption (IMO DCS) for the calculation of operational carbon intensity CII, including appropriate forms of certificates and reporting.

According to the decision of the MEPC 80, the NOx Technical Code and certification procedures for compliance with the Code of diesel engines installed on ships undergoing environmental modernization will be revised in the near future, for example, when converting a conventional diesel engine into a dual-fuel one.

Detailed information on the 80th session of the MEPC is available in the section on the results of the sessions of IMO bodies on the RS website.

Founded in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a world-renowned classification society that operates within all spheres of the of the maritime industry. The organization’s main objectives are to increase the safety standards of human life at sea, ensure the safe navigation of ships and the secure transportation of cargoes by sea and inland waterways, as well as to develop standards for environmental protection.

RS reviews technical documentation, surveys ships under construction and in service, issues documents and certificates for vessels, offshore facilities, ship machinery, equipment and devices; conducts measurements of ships and floating facilities; carries out surveys to ensure compliance with international conventions; certifies industrial products and manufacturers, quality management systems, sustainability management and occupational health and safety management systems in compliance with ISO standards.