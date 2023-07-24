2023 July 24 17:58

First scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М scheduled for autumn 2023

Image source: USC Telegram Sevastopol State University

The first scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (SNS, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is scheduled for autumn 2023, according to the statement of USC on Telegram page.

USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov has visited R/V Pioner-М today, 24 June 2023, and discussed with the university authorities further elaboration of the vessel’s functions in the part of unmanned shipping and organization of research activities for scientists and students representing various research centers and educational institutions.

According to him, implementation of such projects is being discussed with Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education.

IAA PortNews earlier told about the proposal of Aleksey Rakhmanov to build a new ship, similar to R/V Pioner-М, for the research in the Arctic zone.

RV Pioner-M is a small-size research ship of catamaran type with a hull made of composite materials. It is an innovative research ship applying unmanned navigation technologies. With its modular system of alternative container-type laboratories, the ship will be able to conduct a wide array of missions. The ship design foresees all-year-round operation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea waters.

The ship designing began in 2017. Pioner-M was launched in September 2021 and came to Sevastopol in September 2022.