  • Home
  • News
  • Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 24 10:09

    Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023

    The event will highlight the latest developments in Digital Oilfield Technologies

    PTN Events a leading organizer of knowledge-based top-level b2b conferences will hold a Digital Oilfield Conference on 1-2 November 2023. This conference provides an excellent meeting place for the industry by using interactive sessions that highlight the latest developments in Digital Oilfield Technologies. 

    An intense two-day agenda will focus on the techniques, applied knowledge, and challenges of oilfields along with discussing in-depth discussions. You will get a chance to gain insight from experts in the field and make lifelong friends.

    Read more on the Events page >>>>

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector, digitalization  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 24

18:06 Tel Aviv researchers develop green hydrogen production method with 90% efficiency
17:58 First scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М scheduled for autumn 2023
17:35 Throughput of Leningrad Region ports in January-June 2023 rose by 5.8% YoY
17:24 Shipowners splash out $47 billion for LNG carrier newbuilds in 18 months
17:06 New MENA Regional Presence Office in Egypt set to open by year end
16:24 Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline in June 2023
16:18 Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor
15:55 ABS commissioned HEC to carry out the study to explore the potential of advanced modern reactor technology for commercial marine propulsion
15:24 Colombo Dockyard launches hybrid ship for Misje Rederi AS
15:01 Third subsidized NSR voyage to begin in the second half of August
14:36 Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier
14:27 IBIA and GREEN MARINE sign cooperation agreement to deliver methanol bunkering training
14:00 Construction of a digital shipyard at Onezhsky Shipyard meets the schedule
13:52 Wartsila Aquarius UV takes ballast water filtration to next level with launch of ‘Manta’ filter
13:25 bp Marine to supply marine biofuels in the port of Wellington
13:05 FSB found traces of explosives on ship sailing from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don
12:44 TECO 2030 and partners to receive EUR 13.5 million Horizon Europe grant for passenger ferry project
12:13 Philippine Ports Authority records 23.18% increase in net income in H1 2023
12:02 Belarus transshipped 6 million tonnes of cargo via the ports of Russia in HI’23
11:43 Port of Oakland container volume dips 26.5% in June 2023
11:24 New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in Primorye by 2030
11:12 Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip join forces to launch first Shore Power Green initiative
10:51 NYK Bulkship to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit
10:47 Russia to resume its participation in grain deal if all principles of Russia’s involvement are acted on – Vladimir Putin
10:12 Rotterdam LNG shifts from $2,900 premium to VLSFO to $87 discount in 11 months
10:09 Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023
09:56 Carnival Jubilee floats out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft
09:22 ‘Fort Peter I’, second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580, left for sea trials

2023 July 23

16:23 Cyan Renewables enters European offshore wind market with SOV acquisition
15:38 MSC upgrades ScanBaltic to USA service, now calling Jacksonville weekly
14:31 Harald Nijhof appointed as CEO of ACT
13:08 PGS secures commitments for $75M term loan facility
12:49 First turbine up at Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
12:07 Equinor acquires Brazilian onshore renewables company Rio Energy including selected assets
10:18 ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

2023 July 22

15:11 Chinese firm to build 10,000 MT/Year synthetic methanol plant
13:26 Van Oord completes cable installation at CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park
11:21 Carnival Jubilee to leave building dock at MEYER WERFT
09:57 ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President