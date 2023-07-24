2023 July 24 10:09

Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023

The event will highlight the latest developments in Digital Oilfield Technologies

PTN Events a leading organizer of knowledge-based top-level b2b conferences will hold a Digital Oilfield Conference on 1-2 November 2023. This conference provides an excellent meeting place for the industry by using interactive sessions that highlight the latest developments in Digital Oilfield Technologies.

An intense two-day agenda will focus on the techniques, applied knowledge, and challenges of oilfields along with discussing in-depth discussions. You will get a chance to gain insight from experts in the field and make lifelong friends.

