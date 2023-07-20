2023 July 20 15:56

IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO

DACINCO Investment Construction Company Limited in Vietnam has recently awarded IHC Dredging a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger. This was announced the end of June at a special ceremony in Vietnam marking the delivery of the second Beaver® 65, the DACINCO 01, according to Royal IHC's release.



In May 2022, Royal IHC delivered the first Beaver® 65 to DACINCO and staff and crew were trained to operate the Beaver®. The second Beaver® was delivered to DACINCO in Vietnam in June 2023. The third Beaver® will be delivered from stock allowing for a short delivery time.