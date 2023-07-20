2023 July 20 09:18

Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

After the emergency on the Crimean Bridge on July 17, 2023, due to restrictions on the movement of passenger transport across the bridge, the ferries Oboronlogistics Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers, according to the company’s press release.

Oboronlogistics is doing everything possible to ensure maximum boarding of passengers on ferries according to the technical characteristics and the number of individual and collective rescue vehicles.

Currently, the movement through the Kerch Ferry is open for freight transport, primarily transporting perishable goods and essential goods, as well as for regular passenger buses. Passenger cars are moving across the Crimean Bridge or through new regions.

Over the past two days, the ferries Maria and Lavrenty have made 37 flights, transported 1,257 vehicles and 3,365 passengers.