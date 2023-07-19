2023 July 19 18:02

Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023

Russian destroyers Admiral Tribunts and Admiral Panteleev, corvettes Gremyashy and Aldar Tsydenzhapov will participate

The Pacific Fleet’s ship detachment left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023, which begin in June, in the Sea of Japan waters, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Russian destroyers Admiral Tribunts and Admiral Panteleev, corvettes Gremyashy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov will participate in the drills. Commander of the Primorskaya flotilla of the Pacific Fleet joint forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov will supervise actions of the detachment at sea.

A few days back, four combatant vessels and one logistics ship of People's Liberation Army Navy left Zindao port and entered the drills area.