2023 July 19 17:03

Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route

The shipyard also discussed the cooperation in transport and logistics with Belarus’ delegation

Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (part of USC) has been visited by the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia Kazem Jalali. Prospects of cooperation in construction of ships for the Transcaspian International Transport Route in the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor have been discussed, USC wrote in its Telegram.

The delegation got acquainted with the technologies of civil shipbuilding and the series of river-sea vessels being built at the USC plant in Nizhny Novgorod. The guests visited the production facilities and the harbor, where ships undergo mooring trials and outfitting.

Krasnoye Sormovo has also been visited by the delegation of the Republic of Belarus including the representatives of the Ministry of Transport and communications as well as heads of Belorussian companies. The parties discussed the cooperation in transport and logistics. The guests visited the shipyard’s production facilities.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.