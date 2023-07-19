2023 July 19 15:02

Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line

Ferry Baltiysk after a long break went back to the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line, according to Oboronlogistics. Oboronlogistics continues to perform the functions of the cargo operator of the ferry.

Thus, 4 railway ferries are currently involved on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line: Ambal (owner of Oboronlogistics), Baltik, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky (owner of Rosmorport, cargo operator Oboronlogistics).



Since mid-January 2023, the Baltiysk ferry has been undergoing scheduled repairs, during which a number of technical malfunctions were identified, and therefore the repair lasted until the end of May 2023. In June, the ferry passed running and mooring tests with a real load, according to the results of which it was allowed to work by the Classification Society.



The twin vessels Ambal and Baltiysk are designed to accommodate vehicles on three cargo decks equipped with railway tracks, and are capable of transporting up to 130 transport units (railway wagons and rolling equipment). Each ferry runs the route in about 40 hours and makes about 5-6 round trips per month.