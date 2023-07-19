  • Home
  Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
    Port Houston handled 315,983 TEUs in June 2023, making the total for the year thus far more than 1.8 million TEUs, a decrease of just 2% compared to last year’s record-breaking year, according to the company's release. Loaded exports continue to lead the way, with 673,228 TEUs through the first half of the year, an increase of 12% compared to last year. Loaded imports are down 7% year-to-date compared to last. 

    “It’s not surprising that import volumes are slightly under last year’s unprecedented pace,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “But container activity through Houston remains strong overall. To put it into perspective, import TEUs at Port Houston are up 30% compared to 2019, before the pandemic.” 

    At Port Houston’s breakbulk facilities, general cargo declined 22% year-to-date compared to 2022. However, there continues to be demand for rail, oil country goods, line pipe, and other products, resulting in steel imports up 11% this month compared to June 2022. 

    Auto import units at Port Houston, while down 10% in June are up 30% year-to-date compared to 2022. Enhancements at Port Houston facilities include recently-added Union Pacific Railroad services to Denver, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Los Angeles, and El Paso and also BNSF Railway services to Greater Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver markets. In addition, work is nearing completion on our newest container dock at Bayport Container Terminal, which is expected to be open later this year. 

