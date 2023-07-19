2023 July 19 13:34

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

On 19 July 2023, the state acceptance commission signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for Sapsan, a survey ship of Project 3330 (X RMS 1,2 А class) built by Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC. The ship ordered by RechVodPut is intended for the Administration of Amur Basin IWW, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The General Designer - Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).

FSI RechVodPut earlier signed a state contract for construction of 11 survey ships of Project 3330 (Р мс 1,2 А class) under the federal project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the state project “Transport System Development”. Under the contract, Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment is to build 11 ships in 2020–2023.

Sapsan is the 10th unit delivered under the contract.

The ships of Project 3330 fitted with modern automated equipment are intended for surveying operations as part of river survey works.

Key characteristics: LOA – 18.1 meters, BOA – 3.2 meters, main engine – 184 kW; crew – 2; survey team – 4; endurance – 2 days.

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC builds a wide range of boats (over 50 types) including service, leisure, passenger, high-speed, firefighting and towing boats. The company supplies its products to the federal bodies of Russia: FSB, Interior Ministry, Emercom, special and rescue services, Defence Ministry.