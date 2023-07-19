  • Home
  • News
  • Mawani and Antwerp Port sign MoU to boost joint collaboration
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 19 11:42

    Mawani and Antwerp Port sign MoU to boost joint collaboration

    The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Port of Antwerp International (PAI) at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London to boost mutual cooperation in the domains of port optimization, digital transformation, and capacity building, according to the company's release.

    The deal represents a concrete step by the national maritime regulator to enhance its corporate governance and strengthen efficiency and quality in the ports sector in a bid to deliver excellence and position the Kingdom as a leading logistics destination as per the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

    The new partnership will leverage existing competencies to bolster trade relations and opportunities, upgrade port infrastructure, optimize operational performance and technical expertise, promote digitalization, and upskill the sector’s workforce across various disciplines. The collaboration will further work on minimizing the environmental impact of the shipping industry alongside adopting cutting edge technologies throughout the Kingdom’s ports to automate operations and supercharge efficiency.

    The past year had seen Mawani earn the Qualified by EFQM recognition from the European Foundation for Quality Management as the first entity from the Kingdom’s transportation sector to achieve the feat following its success in adhering to global standards in organizational excellence. It had also launched the Smart Ports initiative to deploy fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies to transform the local maritime sector into a thriving hub of digital innovation with the aim of driving the nation’s economic output and fostering trade and investment.

Другие новости по темам: Mawani, Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 19

14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23
13:53 Finnlines takes delivery of the first hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel
13:34 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330
13:12 Maersk enhances warehousing capability in Asia Pacific with ground-breaking of World Gateway 2 distribution center in Singapore
12:41 Fluor reaches significant milestone on LNG Canada project
12:13 Chengxi Shipyard inks deal for bulker pair with Huaxia Leasing
11:42 Mawani and Antwerp Port sign MoU to boost joint collaboration
11:23 Costa Сruises installs SpaceX’s Starlink wifi technology on its flagship Costa Toscana
10:45 Fincantieri launches the forward section of the second logistic support units Logistic Support Ship for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
10:31 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in HI’23 rose by 24% YoY to 429,987 TEU
10:04 Shipping line SeaLead opens a new office in Mumbai, India
09:26 Maersk opens its first own warehouse in Croatia
09:20 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2023 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

2023 July 18

18:26 Maersk Tankers nominated for EY Sustainability Innovation Award with green tech business Njord
17:54 Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov
17:46 IMO and IAPH enhance ship-port cooperation
17:24 Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels
17:09 Republic of Korea boosts funding for development projects
16:36 RightShip, Port of London Authority partner to support maritime decarbonisation
16:18 Japan set install zero emission chargers for ships in Hanshin Port and Keihin Port
15:45 ‘ME-GA-opti’ optimises combustion onboard LNG carrier newbuilding
15:24 Arsenio Dominguez becomes the new Secretary-General of IMO
14:52 USV AS orders first unmanned surface vessel
14:10 MAN receives an order from UZMAR Shipyards for four marine propulsion engines for Svitzer’s TRAnsverse Tug newbuilds
13:48 Rosatom’s LASH Sevmorput arrives in Vostochny port basin
13:42 Valenciaport container traffic down 12.61% in June 2023
12:10 Seaports of Azerbaijan H1 volume rose 9.6% to 6.3 million tonnes
11:45 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 5.5% to 139 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 WinGD plans to deliver ammonia engines in 2025
10:18 COSCO SHIPPING connects Europe and South America with new ESE2 Service
09:52 Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time
09:45 CyberLogitec completed implementation of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping

2023 July 17

18:06 Alabama Port Authority rejects possible whale-saving rule
17:36 South Korea's container freight rates for major destinations down in June - Yonhap
17:34 Russia’s Foreign Ministry says to restore a temporarily dangerous area regime in the northwestern Black Sea
17:06 The 129th session of IMO takes place from the 17th to the 21st of July 2023
16:33 Coal India, port and agency plan $1.46 bln water transport corridor - Reuters
16:02 Samsung Heavy Industries wins $3.1 bil. order for 16 container ships
15:46 OCI Global completes the first ever green methanol bunkering at Port of Ulsan, Korea
15:31 Arbitration court rules Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to pay a penalty of RUB 218 million to the Ministry of Defense
14:40 TecPlata welcomes ZIM’s Patagonia Express Service
14:18 Dynacom places order for eco-friendly VLCC duo at DSIC
13:40 United Nations poised to begin transfer of 1 million barrels of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
13:03 Hoegh Autoliners orders four more ammonia-ready Aurora class vessels
12:30 ADNOC plans to merge Borouge and Borealis
12:03 Banle Energy carries out first biofuel bunker supply in Hong Kong
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date
11:25 Bunker sales volumes in Singapore slip back in June 2023
10:31 World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd
09:43 CPV continues to beef up its fleet of handling equipment

2023 July 16

16:18 APS and Brazilian CSN ink MoU within the scope of the global gateway initiative
15:26 Hanwha Ocean named prime bidder for two new Navy frigates
14:08 First shipyard workers’ labor union set up at Samsung Heavy Industries
13:11 Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
12:03 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
10:41 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

2023 July 15

16:17 Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell
15:31 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71