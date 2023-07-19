2023 July 19 09:20

Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2023 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput sank by 80%

In January-June 2023, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia fell by 7%, year-on-year, to 3.6 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products remained flat, year-on-year, at 1.62 million tonnes, handling of construction materials fell by 6.2% to 345.7 thousand tonnes, handling of wood pellets rose by 7.7% to 167.8 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 10.4% to 159 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput sank by 80%, year-on-year, to 1.9 thousand TEUs.

In the reported period, the port serviced 41.8 thousand passengers, up almost 3-fold, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 15% to 724.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2022, the port of Liepaja handled 7.6 million tonnes.