  • 2023 July 18 17:54

    Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov

    The series includes ten vessels for Russian Fishery Company

    Photo courtesy of Admiralty Shipyards
    Saint-Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteyskie Verfi, part of USC) completed today shipbuilder’s sea trials of the Mekhanik Sizov, large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192. This is the third in a series of ten vessels to be built for Russian Fishery Company, the RFC said in its news release.

    The shipbuilding company conducted sea trials of the Mekhank Sizov in the  basin of Gogland Island, the Gulf of Finland. The shipbuilder’s commissioning team checked the main propulsion engines, carried out high-speed and maneuvering trials, and measured vibration effects. The specialists tested the navigation complex and radio communication systems, fish search, fuel, oil and general onboard systems. The trials first stage confirmed that the main characteristics of the vessel are in compliance with contract obligations. The customer’s specialists participated in the sea trials.

    The trawler is now moored at the shipyard’s quay wall to be prepared for delivery ceremony.

    The contract for the construction of large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192 for Russian Fishery Company was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quota program. Admiralty Shipyards delivered the first serial trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko to the customer in July 2022. Together with its sister ship Vladimir Limanov" (built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey), the Kapitan Vdovichenko is fishing in the Far Eastern basin. The second vessel in a series the Mekhanik Maslak at the end of May 2023 also entered service.

    Admiralty Shipyards is building today the fourth trawler of the Kapitan Martynov series (launched on Sept 24, 2021). The shipyard assembles the hull modules on the southern and northern building stocks, along with outfitting of the fifth and sixth trawlers: the Kapitan Yunak and the Mekhanik Shcherbakov. Both trawlers were laid down in 2021.

    Key particulars of SТ-192 design:
    LOA: 108 m; BOA: 21 m; depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 tonnes, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM  IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteiskie Verfi) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard workforce reaches 7,600. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for the Russian Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. On 5 November 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary. Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of 60,000 tonnes of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are  today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers was delivered to RFC in 2020.

