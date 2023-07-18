  • Home
  • News
  • Valenciaport container traffic down 12.61% in June 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 18 13:42

    Valenciaport container traffic down 12.61% in June 2023

    The Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) for the month of June shows a 12.61% drop in the number of containers managed by Valenciaport and a 7.17% drop in the volume of tonnes, according to the company's release.

    When analysing the accumulated, the evolution of traffic in the first six months of the year shows a 7.96% drop in the volume of tonnes handled from the Valencian precinct and an 11.2% drop in the number of TEU’s (standard 20-foot containers).

    Valencian trade in third countries is lower than a year ago and is also a behaviour that is repeated in the rest of the European countries with registered decreases of up to 40%.

    The performance of cruise tourism continues to rise. This month the number of cruise passengers has once again increased in the Port of Valencia, with a total of 95,884 passengers, 100% more than a year ago. The number of total passengers (cruise ships and regular lines) has also grown by 25.24% so far in 2023. In the first six months of the year, the total number of people who have travelled on regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria was 332,888 (+4.42%), while cruise passengers were 272,245 (+65.62%).

    Rail transport continues to grow and during the first six months of this year a total of 116,439 TEUs (+9%) entered and left the Valencian docks by rail: 1,648,624 tonnes were moved, an increase of 12.41%. In this sense, the measures promoted by Valenciaport to encourage rail transport, and which are part of the PAV’s Decarbonisation Plan are giving good results and in the accumulated year this type of transport already represents 7.62% of the total (in 2022 the figure was 6.67%).

    The latest data from the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of València also show a sustained and continuous increase in the movement of cars so far this year. Thus, between January and June, the docks of Valencia and Sagunto have handled 323,064 units, 9.66% more than in the same period last year.

    For its part, ro-ro traffic (short sea ro-ro services) grew at the Valenciaport docks in June by 27.83% (compared to the same month in 2022) to reach 60,528 units. Following a constant upward trend, this type of traffic now totals 6,748,299 tonnes transported in 2023, 2.88% more than in the same period of 2022.

    This positive trend is also maintained in the vehicles and transport elements sector, specifically the section of cars and their parts, which has grown in this period by 16.60% to reach 1,046,470 (+148,990). By sectors, vehicles and elements of transport continues to be the one with the greatest weight in Valenciaport, but the sector with the greatest growth is that of fertilisers with 417,211 tonnes (+16.62%).

    China is Valenciaport’s main trading partner with 268,512 containers, closely followed by the United States with 176,824; although the countries that have seen the greatest growth in their traffic with Valenciaport have been Vietnam (+27.97), Egypt (+24.08%), India (14.78%) and Mexico (+11.94%). Traffics with the Far East area grow again, the number of containers handled in the first half of the year has risen by 1.34% to 386,838 TEUs.

    Focusing on traffic by country in terms of tonnage, Italy continues to be Valenciaport’s main trading partner with 3,373,669 tonnes handled in the last month (-14.25%), followed by China with 3,089,669 (-1.89%) and the USA with 2,830,834 (-39.57%). Nigeria achieved a growth of 54.33%, Egypt grew again for another month together with India by 32.97% and 22.59%, respectively.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 18

18:26 Maersk Tankers nominated for EY Sustainability Innovation Award with green tech business Njord
17:54 Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov
17:46 IMO and IAPH enhance ship-port cooperation
17:24 Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels
17:09 Republic of Korea boosts funding for development projects
16:36 RightShip, Port of London Authority partner to support maritime decarbonisation
16:18 Japan set install zero emission chargers for ships in Hanshin Port and Keihin Port
15:45 ‘ME-GA-opti’ optimises combustion onboard LNG carrier newbuilding
15:24 Arsenio Dominguez becomes the new Secretary-General of IMO
14:52 USV AS orders first unmanned surface vessel
14:10 MAN receives an order from UZMAR Shipyards for four marine propulsion engines for Svitzer’s TRAnsverse Tug newbuilds
13:48 Rosatom’s LASH Sevmorput arrives in Vostochny port basin
13:42 Valenciaport container traffic down 12.61% in June 2023
12:10 Seaports of Azerbaijan H1 volume rose 9.6% to 6.3 million tonnes
11:45 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 5.5% to 139 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 WinGD plans to deliver ammonia engines in 2025
10:18 COSCO SHIPPING connects Europe and South America with new ESE2 Service
09:52 Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time
09:45 CyberLogitec completed implementation of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping

2023 July 17

18:06 Alabama Port Authority rejects possible whale-saving rule
17:36 South Korea's container freight rates for major destinations down in June - Yonhap
17:34 Russia’s Foreign Ministry says to restore a temporarily dangerous area regime in the northwestern Black Sea
17:06 The 129th session of IMO takes place from the 17th to the 21st of July 2023
16:33 Coal India, port and agency plan $1.46 bln water transport corridor - Reuters
16:02 Samsung Heavy Industries wins $3.1 bil. order for 16 container ships
15:46 OCI Global completes the first ever green methanol bunkering at Port of Ulsan, Korea
15:31 Arbitration court rules Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to pay a penalty of RUB 218 million to the Ministry of Defense
14:40 TecPlata welcomes ZIM’s Patagonia Express Service
14:18 Dynacom places order for eco-friendly VLCC duo at DSIC
13:40 United Nations poised to begin transfer of 1 million barrels of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
13:03 Hoegh Autoliners orders four more ammonia-ready Aurora class vessels
12:30 ADNOC plans to merge Borouge and Borealis
12:03 Banle Energy carries out first biofuel bunker supply in Hong Kong
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date
11:25 Bunker sales volumes in Singapore slip back in June 2023
10:31 World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd
09:43 CPV continues to beef up its fleet of handling equipment

2023 July 16

16:18 APS and Brazilian CSN ink MoU within the scope of the global gateway initiative
15:26 Hanwha Ocean named prime bidder for two new Navy frigates
14:08 First shipyard workers’ labor union set up at Samsung Heavy Industries
13:11 Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
12:03 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
10:41 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

2023 July 15

16:17 Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell
15:31 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
14:53 Transworld and Fleet Management form ship management JV
13:02 The cruise terminal of the Old City Harbour awarded the international Green Key certificate
11:49 The arrival of an Ocean Network Express' box ship in Hamburg slated for today, July 15
10:35 MHI concludes MOU with FNT of Germany to provide integrated management software for data centers

2023 July 14

20:23 PortNews’ Week 28 headlines summary
18:06 MOL car carrier Galaxy Ace cooperates with Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium for loggerhead turtle migration research
17:41 Dynagas LNG Partners LP announces new time charters for two LNG carriers
17:20 DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight
17:03 Chinese shipyard newbuilding orders up 68% in the H1
16:45 Singapore ship causes dock collapse at Vietnam port
16:25 Tentative agreement reached between the BCMEA and ILWU Canada
15:25 Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal
14:25 MOLGAS Group announces first multi-truck-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at Port of Algeciras
14:22 Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels
13:58 MAN Energy Solutions completes first ammonia engine test