2023 July 13 10:41

Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 5% in June 2023

The Port of Los Angles moved 833,035 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in June, its best performance since last July and just 5% less than last year’s record, according to the company's release.



June 2023 loaded imports reached 435,307 TEUs, down 2% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 108,050 TEUs, an increase of 15% compared to last year. Empty containers landed at 289,679 TEUs, a 14% year-over-year decline.



During the first six months of 2023, the Port handled 4,137,379 TEUs, a 24% decline compared to the same period in 2022. Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available here.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.