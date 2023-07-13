2023 July 13 09:53

Half-year container traffic on the North Caucasus Railway’s network rose 18.9% to 99,000 TEUs

The NCZD rail network transported 450,000 tonnes of containerized cargo in H1, 2023



The North Caucasian Railway (NCZD) transported across its network 99,000 TEUs of loaded and empty containers to all destinations in January-June, 2023. This is 18.9% more than in H1, 2022, the rail operator press service said.



The number of loaded containers delivered to all destinations increased by 41.1% over the six-month period reaching 27,900 TEUs (or 450,000 tonnes, + 41%). The volume freight included: chemicals and soda - 6,600 TEUs (19.1% more than in January-June 2022); cars and components – 4,900 TEUs (+33.7%); food products – 3,400 TEUs (+57.7%); construction cargo – 2,900 TEUs (+75%); machines, machine tools, engines – 1,400 TEUs (+31.9%); groupage cargo – 1,400 TEUs (4.7 times more); oil and oil products – 1,200 TEUs (2.4 times more); chemical and mineral fertilizers - 977 TEUs (6.6 times more).