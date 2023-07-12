2023 July 12 17:23

Port of Helsinki H1, 2023 volume down 8.6%

Cargo throughput at the Port of Helsinki, in Finland in January-June 2023 fell by 8.6% on H1, 2022 to 7 million tonnes. Volume of containerized cargo decreased by 9.1% to 5.86 million tonnes, of dry bulk cargo declined 1.4% to 674,000 tonnes, other cargo volume was down 16.6% to 424,000 tonnes.



Container volume at the port also declined by 11.4% to 214,300 TEU, and Ro-Ro cargo volume decreased by 6.8% to 330,300 units.



The number of regular routes passengers transported via the port increased by 25.3% to 3.99 million people. The number of calls was down by 1.9% to 3 613 vessels.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 million tonnes of cargo.