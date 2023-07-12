2023 July 12 18:06

PIL adds Callao to West Coast South America service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) will be adding Callao to its weekly direct West Coast South America 6 service (WS6), with the first vessel Kota Salam 0069W arriving Callao, Peru on 20 August 2023. By inserting the port call of Callao, Peru into its WS6 service, PIL will be able to better meet the needs of its customers for more efficient linkages.

The WS6 service was launched in July last year to strengthen PIL’s connectivity into West Coast South America region. The enhanced WS6 complements West Coast Central and South America service (WSA) and West Coast Central and South America Service 2 (WS2). Together, the services provide customers with more options to ship their cargo with PIL from China and Korea to the West Coast South America and vice versa.

The enhanced WS6 service will offer one of the fastest transit times from Peru and Chile to the ports in Central China.

The updated ports of call for WS6 service are: Ningbo – Shanghai – Qingdao – Pusan – Manzanillo – Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Quetzal – Buenaventura – Callao – Valparaiso – Ningbo.