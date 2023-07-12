2023 July 12 16:08

FincoEnergies to supply bio-methanol in the Port of Amsterdam

A collaboration between FincoEnergies and the Port of Amsterdam has resulted in a permit for FincoEnergies to supply bio-methanol to maritime consumers within the Amsterdam port area, according to the Port of Amsterdam's release.



FincoEnergies is the first operational supplier of this specific product in The Netherlands. Thanks to a fully sustainable production process (well-to-wheel), a certified CO2 reduction of no less than 92.4% can be achieved with bio-methanol compared to conventional fossil fuels. FincoEnergies will offer bio-methanol under the GoodFuels brand.

Bio-methanol, a renewable and sustainable fuel, is an important step forward in reducing the environmental footprint of the maritime sector. Through this initiative, FincoEnergies and the Port of Amsterdam contribute to the global effort to counter the adverse effects of climate change.

FincoEnergies and Port of Amsterdam aim to expand the use of bio-methanol within the maritime industry. Through collaborations with shipowners, operators and other ports, they want to increase the availability and use of this sustainable biofuel.