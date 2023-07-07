2023 July 7 17:36

Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program

The Port of Oakland was awarded $119 million in grant funding from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program (PFIP), according to the company's release. The grant award is part of the $1.2 billion state-funded program that will support the Port in making critical infrastructure improvements at its maritime facilities and roadways that surround the Port, and to electrify Port cargo handling equipment.



The $119 million in grant funds will support the delivery of marine terminal modernization and arterial roadway improvement projects. The projects are designed to expand green infrastructure and reduce Port congestion which in turn, will reduce diesel emission impacts.

PFIP grants support the congestion reduction efforts underway at California’s ports and increase the reliability and competitiveness of the state’s supply chain. The program seeks to improve the capacity, safety, efficiency and resilience of goods movement through California’s maritime ports, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to communities adjacent to the corridors and facilities used for freight transport.