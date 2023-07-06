  • Home
  • News
  • Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 6 16:54

    Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023

    June volume was up 10.3% Y/Y to more than 6.1 million tonnes

    Image source: DVZD's Telegram Messenger
    Loading of freight across rail network of Far Eastern Railway (DVZD, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) totaled 37 million tonnes in January-June, which is an 8.8% gain on the same period 2022, the railway company’s press office said.

    Freight traffic increased by 2.2% on H1, 2022 figures, reaching 121 billion tariff tonne/km in January-June. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run, increased by 0.7% year-on-year to nearly 153 billion tonne/km.

    Freight volume loaded in the first half of 2023 on the DVZD rail network included: hard coal – 17 million tonnes (+ 4.9% on H1, 2022); crude oil and oil products – 4.2 million tonnes (-6.7%); construction goods – 1.6 million tonnes (a 1.6 times growth); iron and manganese ores – 1.5 million tonnes (+14.8%); cargo in containers – 1.2 million tonnes (-8.1%); cement – 622,000 tonnes (+17.3%); ferrous metals – 417,000 tonnes (+15.5%); industrial raw materials and molding materials – 269,000 tonnes (+5.2%); grain – 190,000 tonnes (an increase of 2.5 times); non-ferrous and sulfur ores – 123,000 tonnes (1.3 times increase).

    Rail car loadings in June 2023 totaled 6.1 million tonnes (+10.3%).

    Freight traffic increased in June 2023 by 3.9% on the same period last year and totaled almost 19.3 billion tonne/km. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run, for the same period amounted to 24.3 billion tonne/km (+2.4%).

Другие новости по темам: freight volume, freight traffic, railway  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City
12:24 ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts
11:42 Consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens completes enlargement of Twente canals
11:25 Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land
10:20 MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans
09:57 Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June
09:41 Damen Naval contracts RH Marine for new Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

2023 July 4

18:06 CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
17:30 The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
17:30 Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
17:16 CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria
16:43 AI-based project to optimize vessel performance forecasting concludes testing
16:39 Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
16:21 Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr
16:12 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded offshore grid connections between TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 Offshore Wind Farms in Germany
16:00 Orca AI teams up with Marubeni to expand global reach of its pioneering technology
15:42 Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity
15:07 Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
15:02 NYK joins GCMD as first Japan-headquartered strategic partner to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation
14:32 Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results
14:02 Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint