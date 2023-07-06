Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
June volume was up 10.3% Y/Y to more than 6.1 million tonnes
Freight traffic increased by 2.2% on H1, 2022 figures, reaching 121 billion tariff tonne/km in January-June. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run, increased by 0.7% year-on-year to nearly 153 billion tonne/km.
Freight volume loaded in the first half of 2023 on the DVZD rail network included: hard coal – 17 million tonnes (+ 4.9% on H1, 2022); crude oil and oil products – 4.2 million tonnes (-6.7%); construction goods – 1.6 million tonnes (a 1.6 times growth); iron and manganese ores – 1.5 million tonnes (+14.8%); cargo in containers – 1.2 million tonnes (-8.1%); cement – 622,000 tonnes (+17.3%); ferrous metals – 417,000 tonnes (+15.5%); industrial raw materials and molding materials – 269,000 tonnes (+5.2%); grain – 190,000 tonnes (an increase of 2.5 times); non-ferrous and sulfur ores – 123,000 tonnes (1.3 times increase).
Rail car loadings in June 2023 totaled 6.1 million tonnes (+10.3%).
Freight traffic increased in June 2023 by 3.9% on the same period last year and totaled almost 19.3 billion tonne/km. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run, for the same period amounted to 24.3 billion tonne/km (+2.4%).