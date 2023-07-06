2023 July 6 10:13

Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 25. The meeting will include updates on implementing the Clean Truck Fund Rate, the progress of the ports’ Technology Advancement Program projects, and the state of efforts to implement Green Shipping corridors.



Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 86% for diesel particulate matter, 46% for nitrogen oxides, and 95% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.



The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting.