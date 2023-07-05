2023 July 5 17:00

Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal

Singapore’s PSA has agreed to buy a 22% stake in Germany’s Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT) GmbH, subject to regulatory approvals, according to Seatrade.

DGT is under construction at the port of Duisburg and will be the first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal in the European hinterlands, PSA said. The first phase of construction is due to finish in Q1 2024. When complete, DGT will be the largest European hinterland container terminal with an area of 235,000 square metres.

On completion of the deal, PSA will join Hupac, HTS and duisport as shareholders of the terminal. COSCO withdrew from DST in 2022, divesting its shares to duisberg.