2023 July 5 17:06

PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan

In anticipation of growing trade flows between China, India and Pakistan, Pacific International Lines (PIL), has announced a revamped weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Singapore, the West Coast of India and Pakistan. Known as China Subcontinent Express service (CSE), it is an enhancement of PIL’s existing South China India Express service (SIX).

CSE will commence on 17 July 2023 from Shanghai, and will be served by a consortium of six vessels of 3000-4200 TEUs each, jointly deployed by PIL, Regional Container Lines (RCL), China United Lines (CUL) and Evergreen Marine Corp (EMC). PIL will deploy two vessels on this service.



The ports of call for the CSE service are:

Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Singapore – Port Kelang (West Port) - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Karachi – Port Kelang (West Port) - Singapore - Haiphong - Shanghai