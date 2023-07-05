2023 July 5 13:42

Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston

Stolt Tankers' barge operation in the Port of Houston is not only reducing the duration of port calls for its ships, but also cutting their greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company's release.

The three barges were introduced to offload cargo while ships are idle instead of having to wait for the terminal to be ready to receive them. The barges then move the offloaded cargo to the terminal at the next available opportunity. This has allowed Stolt Tankers to reduce the average duration its ships stay in port by three days and fuel consumption by an average 1.7%.

“In total, in 2022, this operation has led to a 6,585-tonne reduction of our ships' CO2 emissions," explained Bharat Nayar, Stolt Tankers' Business Partner, Sustainability and Decarbonisation.