2023 July 5 11:25

Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land

The Canadian port of Montreal is preparing to invest in the development of green fuels on its land, Ship & Bunker reports.

Speaking to the port authority's Daniel Dagenais after a presentation on the decarbonisation of short sea shipping at MEPC80, Dagenais elaborated on the authority's plans.

"We are looking to produce green hydrogen at the port for delivery and use by industrial players. We want to be able to provide green hydrogen to them" he said.

Green hydrogen is available in Quebec where it can be delivered from sites within the region. Canadian ports, unlike European ports, tend not to be close to large petrochemical clusters.

For bunkering, the authority is considering green methanol. It will use land it controls as a conduit to facilitate the availability of green fuels.

Dagenais is confident that the green fuels space will grow. While he acknowledged that investing in green fuels is a "calculated risk", he said the success of the port's shorepower provision which is used by around 40% cruise calls, showed that shipping and ports can adapt to new ways of doing things.



