2023 July 5 10:20

MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (LR MDH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating on a fleet-specific decarbonisation strategy and implementation plan for ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross-industry initiative to enable zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans, according to MPA's release.

LR MDH, which is a joint initiative between Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation, won the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)-MPA NextGEN Connect Challenge for the “Development of a Route-based Action Plan Methodology based on The Silk Alliance”.

MPA’s entry into ‘The Silk Alliance’ initiative is a significant step forward towards deeper public-private sector collaboration between global maritime industry players and Singapore’s port regulator, focusing on actions to unlock key investments across the Indian and Pacific Oceans region as the green corridor cluster moves into an implementation phase.

The collaboration includes driving investments into scalable fuel supply infrastructure to meet the demand aggregation signal of members of The Silk Alliance and potential wider regional bunkering demands for alternative fuels.

MPA’s contribution to The Silk Alliance, which is based on the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub’s “First Mover Framework”, complements efforts to establish the supply of low- and zero-carbon fuel options, and also its collaboration with other partners to develop Green and Digital Shipping Corridors.



Launched in May 2022 with 12 leading cross-supply chain stakeholders, The Silk Alliance brings together an integral group of organisations from both the private and public sector across the entire value chain of shipping. Inaugural members include port operator, PSA; shipowners, MSC Shipmanagement Ltd., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd (PIL), Wan Hai Lines, X-Press Feeders, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.; shipyard, Seatrium; bunker logistical supplier, Singfar International; engine manufacturer, Wärtsilä; ship manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management; and financial institutions, the Asian Development Bank and ING.

The Silk Alliance was initially focused on a baseline fleet that predominantly bunkers in Singapore and sails across Asia, East Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. As the implementation phase rolls out, the baseline fleet’s demand is expected to eventually aggregate further to other regional hubs and deep-sea routes, such as the Singapore-Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor.

Existing partners of The Silk Alliance have conducted a feasibility scenario analysis for green shipping for an in-scope fleet of container ships. Through close collaboration with the MPA and other members of The Silk Alliance, the LR Maritime Decarbonisation Hub expects that given Singapore’s status as both the top bunkering and transhipment port, supported by its innovation ecosystem, it can help accelerate The Silk Alliance’s decarbonisation efforts.