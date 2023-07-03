2023 July 3 12:35

Crowley acquires a logistics services company serving the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands

Crowley has acquired Tamarind Consolidated, a logistics services company serving the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands in a merger enhancing end-to-end supply chain capabilities for the Caribbean region, according to the company's release.

The acquisition will transition Tamarind’s operations and services, including warehousing and non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) services, to Crowley. The expansion complements U.S.-based Crowley’s existing maritime and logistics solutions and will expand solutions for customers in Virgin Gorda and surrounding BVI locations. Tamarind President Ralph Nazario will transition to Crowley in a consulting role.



Crowley has provided ocean shipping, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage, insurance and door delivery for more than 60 years in the Caribbean. With real-time technology, the company provides a diversity of supply chain management solutions to ensure cargo arrives when it is needed.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels.