2023 July 3 11:13

Port of New York and New Jersey container volumes up to 676,311 TEUs in May 2023

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced its facility volumes at the agency’s seaport for the month of May 2023, according to the company's release.

The Port Authority also has included monthly data comparisons below of May 2023 to April 2023 to provide further insight into facility trends. Compared to the month prior, the seaport moved 4.3 percent more cargo in May 2023.



The seaport moved 676,311 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in May 2023, which was 5.1 percent more cargo in May 2023 compared to pre-pandemic May 2019.

The port was the country’s second-busiest based on loaded imports with a total of nearly 1.6 million TEUs handled so far in 2023.