2023 June 29 17:58

State Duma approves bill on autonomous ships

The document is available on IAA PortNews website

On 29 June 2023, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed in the third reading a bill regulating operation of autonomous ships, according to the legislation support system. The document was submitted to the State Duma by RF Government in late 2021. The document defines the concept of an autonomous vessel, regulates the composition of the crew, including external, and special personnel, the duties of the captain of such a vessel and the requirements for operating an autonomous vessel, transportation of cargo and (or) passengers by such a vessel.

The Law on Seaports is supplemented by norms in respect of sections of sea routes in where navigation of autonomous ships is specified or where tests of marine equipment, including autonomous ships, are carried out.

At the same time, the law bans navigation of autonomous foreign warships and other autonomous state-owned ships operated for non-commercial purposes in the internal sea waters and in the territorial sea of ​​Russia, unless permission is received from the Ministry of Defense.

The text of the bill for the third reading is available on our website >>>>