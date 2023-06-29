2023 June 29 09:25

Dredging on Azov-Don Seaway Canal to total 350 thousand cbm in 2023

Image source: Rosmorport

Dredging on the Azov-Don Seaway Canal is planned to total 350 thousand cbm in 2023. The works will be conducted from July to November, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Mikhail Ozheredov, Head of the Azov Department of Rosmorport’s Azov-Don Basin Branch, as saying at the meeting of the Rostov Region Government’s Marine Board.

According to the speaker, in 2022, maintenance dredging in the canal were performed using Rosmorport’s own resources from July to December. 192 thousand cbm of material was dredged. From 2021, navigation depth of the Azov-Don Canal is 4.1 m.

In 2023, it is planned to involve the fleet of Volga-Don Administration to dredge 150 thousand cbm. Those works are to be carried out by multi-bucket dredger Doskoy 405.

The fleet of Azov Administration numbers 11 vessels: two multi-bucket dredgers, six self-propelled hopper barges, two anchor boats.

Besides, this year is to see the completion of documentation for dredging works on navigable section of the Don river between 3,121 km and 3,169 km. The authorization documents will provide for maintenance of navigation dimensions including navigation depth of 4 meters up to 2033.

To ensure safe navigation in the ports of Azov and Rostov-on-Don, 220 aids to navigation are placed along the 94 kilometers. From 2022, all aids to navigation used in summer are equipped with light-optical devices powered by solar energy.

Azov-Don Canal lets ships enter the ports in the estuary of the Don river – ports of Azov and Rostov-on-Don. The canal is 39.3 km long including 14-km long river part and 25.3-km long sea part. The navigation width of the canal is 70, navigation depth – 4.1 m. In winter, the canal operates in one-way mode.