  • 2023 June 28 09:36

    More than ten powerful dredgers to be deployed in 2023 for NSR infrastructure projects

    Hydrographic Company has sufficient dredging facilities for 2023

    More than ten powerful dredgers will be deployed in the navigation season of 2023 to implement the Northern Sea Route infrastructure projects, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom), as saying at the I Hydrographic Conference.

    “As for the total number of cutter-head dredgers, more than 10 units will be deployed for the implementation of infrastructure projects on the Northern Sea Route,” he said when speaking about the plans for 2023.

    According to Aleksandr Bengert, the company is involved in several infrastructure projects on the Northern Sea Route this year. First of all, it is the further reconstruction of the Sea Canal in the Gulf of Ob (Kara Sea). “A high performance fleet is needed here and, of course, we rely on our foreign partners. A required contract has been signed, the works fill be performed,” he said.

    When speaking about other projects under implementation, the head of Hydrographic Company mentioned continuation of works under the Yenisey project in the framework of the Syradasayskoye coal field development. “We have announced a competition. We suppose that the fleet of Russia has sufficient production facilities for this competition and only Russian companies will participate in it,” said Aleksandr Bengert.

    According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, Maksim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate, announced the following dredging works for 2023; the Sea Canal in the Gulf of Ob (6.5 million cbm), under the project on construction of oil terminal Bukhta Sever (2.7 million cbm), under the project on development of the Syradasayskoye coal field (1.8 million cbm).

    Besides, the scope of maintenance dredging at Utrenny terminal in port Sabetta is estimated at 1.4 million cbm. 

    FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route, acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

