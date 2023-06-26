2023 June 26 17:04

Preliminary declaration accelerated customs clearance of imports in the port of Novorossiysk by 8.8% in 2023

Image source: Southern Customs Administration customs has developed a new technology for the release of goods from ships

With the preliminary declaration of imported goods, the average time for customs clearance in the port of Novorossiysk decreased by 8.8% in the past period of 2023 compared to 2022, and by 10.2% compared to 2021 - 91.28 hours (in 2022 - 100.1 hours). That has been announced by the Maxim Bedarev, Acting Head of the Novorossiysk Customs’ ad hoc department, at a meeting of the working group to improve customs administration at Novorossiysk checkpoint, the press service of the Southern Customs Administration reports.

The meeting participants considered the application of the technology for the release of goods from ships, and also drew the attention of the business community representatives to the change of customs clearance time in the seaport of Novorossiysk in the period 2021-2022 and the past period of 2023.

According to Maxim Bedarev, the customs carried out monitoring of imported goods from the moment they arrived at the customs territory of the EAEU and until the moment the goods were exported from the territory of the Novorossiysk seaport. According to him, in case of customs declaration without specifics regulated by Article 114 of the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, the decrease rates were slower: by 2.17% vs 2022, by 7% vs 2021— to 116.56 hours (2022 — 119.15 hours, 2021 — 125.34 hours). The average time of customs operations related to the customs transit decreased by 15.4% compared to 2022, by 27.1% compared to 2021 to 84.83 hours in 2023 ( 2022 - 100.31 hours, 2021 - 116.31 hours).

For optimization of customs clearance time, development of an end-to-end business process, and coordination of all those involved, the customs developed a technology for the release of goods from ships based on the current customs legislation. Representatives of the sea terminals of NUTEP Container Terminal LLC, Novoroslesexport JSC, customs representatives of Arneys LLC and Ruscon-Broker LLC expressed interest in applying the new technology.