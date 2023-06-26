2023 June 26 11:06

Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging in the seaport of Shakhtersk (Sakhalin)

Maintenance dredging has been completed in the inner basin and at the approaches to the seaport of Shakhtersk (Sakhalin Region), the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) wrote on its Telegram page with the reference to the Administration of Sakhalin, Kuril and Kamchatka Seaports.

The design depth of the access canal ensured by the dredging is 4.5 meters which is to be confirmed by the survey.

The dredging works were performed by the facilities of FSUE Rosmorport including non-self-propelled dredger Primorets, self-propelled barge Nevskaya, tugboat Victor Olenich and non-self-propelled barge М-350.

The port of Shakhtersk located on the western coast of Sakhalin has a water area of 47,280 square kilometers. Its throughput capacity is 2.3 million tonnes per year. The port’s 28 berths have a total length of 2.1 thousand meters. The navigation season in the port lasts from March to December, inclusive.