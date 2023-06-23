2023 June 23 14:52

Astomos, INPEX сomplete Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel supply to VLGC

Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos) and INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced they completed the supply of B24 biofuel bunker to a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Astomos.

Based on an agreement between the two parties announced1 on May 11, 2023, INPEX supplied B24 biofuel to the VLGC “LYCASTE PEACE” at Sharjah port in the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 21 through the bunker vessel “MONJASA SHAKER” operated by Monjasa.

This marked the first instance in which biofuel was supplied to a VLGC in the Middle East. LYCASTE PEACE safely completed the use of the B24 biofuel on June 5. B24 biofuel consists of 24 percent fatty acid methyl ester (FAME3 ) and 76 percent very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), a conventional bunker fuel.

Dubai-based Neutral Fuels4 produced the FAME used in the supplied B24 biofuel from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. Monjasa supplied the VLSFO and blended it with the FAME. The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system, which covers various bio-based feedstocks and renewables, certified the FAME.

Astomos and INPEX have a track record of pursuing a joint initiative toward the realization of a carbon neutral society, including entering a carbon neutral propane gas sales and purchase agreement 5 in September 2021. The recent biofuel bunker supply in the Middle East is in line with this initiative, which the companies will take steps to accelerate including expanding the supply of biofuel bunker.