2023 June 19 17:52

DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais

DFDS has announced that it will be launching a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais, replacing its existing Sheerness – Calais service.



The newly located service will start in late June 2023 and will offer one daily sailing in each direction six days a week. The dedicated Tilbury – Calais service will be operated by the Botnia Seaways ship, with space for 115 unaccompanied units.

The relocation comes as a result of feedback received from customers and demand for a more accessible route into the UK.



The existing service between Sheerness and Calais will cease operation at the end of June. DFDS has had a strong partnership with the Port of Sheerness since the launch of its unaccompanied freight service at the port in June 2021. The two organisations collaborated to make the route a success, growing volumes and increasing capacity to meet customer demand over the two-year period of operation.