2023 May 24 11:58

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed delivery of an ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines, to Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), a manufacturer of marine engines based in Akashi City, Hyogo Prefecture, according to the company's release.

J-ENG is currently conducting tests of ammonia fuel under various conditions utilizing an experimental, large-scale, low-speed two stroke marine engine located at the MHI Research & Innovation Center, Nagasaki District in Japan. The ammonia fuel supply system supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed at the Nagasaki District facility, and supplies the ammonia fuel used to conduct the tests.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.