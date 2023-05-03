2023 May 3 08:19

Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

Crowley will launch an end-to-end, integrated ocean and rail service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest region and into Canada, according to the company's release.

Featuring Crowley’s new Mexico-U.S. ocean route in the Gulf, the service will leverage the highly efficient, inland rail network of Canadian National Railway Company and its U.S. rail subsidiaries (CN). The companies’ combined network provides broad reach across the Midwest and into Canada to increase solutions for global customers in North American markets.



In addition to a new ocean shipping route from Tuxpan, Mexico, to Mobile, Alabama, which avoids inland transportation congestion at the U.S.-Mexico border, the linkage to CN best-in-class rail service from Mobile to the Midwest and into Canada will offer customers the fastest, most environmentally efficient transit times versus emissions from trucks with five to six times less fuel used per ton transported. Ships making a roundtrip between Tuxpan and Mobile weekly in September will carry up to 1,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) containers and more than 200 refrigerated containers.

After transiting on Crowley’s vessel from Mexico to the Port of Mobile, containers will be loaded onto daily CN trains traveling through the Midwest into Canada, offering some of the fastest rail service connecting Mobile and Chicago; Detroit; Minneapolis; Memphis; and Canadian cities such as Toronto, and Montreal, among others.



