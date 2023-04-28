2023 April 28 16:46

PSA Marine completes the acquisition of 45% stake in Meyer’s Tugs in Panama

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary PSA Marine Americas (Pte) Ltd, PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd completed the acquisition of 45% stake in Meyer’s Tugs S.A. from Inversiones Maritimas CPT S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPT Empresas Maritimas S.A. (“CPT”) on 27 April 2023 in Panama, according to the company's release.

MTSA was incorporated in 2015 and it is headquartered in Panama. MTSA offers reliable and efficient towage services between the Pacific and Atlantic coast in Panama. With a team of more than 60 highly professional and dedicated staff, it owns and operates a fleet of six harbour tugs with bollard pull strength ranges between 60 tonnes and 77 tonnes.

PSA Marine has been a leader in the maritime sector since 1964. Headquartered in Singapore, the company provides integrated marine services – pilotage, towage, and offshore windfarm crew transfer to the ports and terminals, oil and gas, shipping and renewable energy sectors.

CPT is headquartered in Santiago de Chile and has more than 100 years of experience in the maritime industry in Latin America, providing a wide variety of services. Among those, port towage, offshore towage, and salvage services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Panama, and Mexico.