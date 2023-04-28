2023 April 28 16:22

Krasnoye Sormovo lays down lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840

Image source: USC

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has laid down the lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840. The ship is the first one in the series of three units to be built for a Russian shipping company, according to the Telegram channel of USC.

The ceremony was attended by the shipyard management, representatives of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, customers and designer.

The ships can operate in the Black, Caspian and White seas, in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways.

The first ship is to be put into operation by the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third ones – in 2026.

Under the contract signed earlier, Vympel Design Bureau started the development of design documentation for a cruise liner of Project 00840. The contract foresees the development and the approval of a technical project by September 2023 with a simultaneous development of documentation for the construction of the lead ship.

Image source: USC

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, in February 2023, Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard concluded an agreement for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design with the application new technological solutions. The vessel’s key particulars: LOA — 131 m; moulded beam — 13.8 m; waterline draft — 2.9 m; draft for passing the bridges — 3.1 m; speed — about 12 knots.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.